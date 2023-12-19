Finding the best plants for cooler temperatures

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As temperatures start to drop it could be a good time to get some plants that are better equipped for the season.

Potheads Plant Shop owner Bree Fraiser says a plant like the snake plant would be great for colder months because you don’t need to water them often.

“You’re gonna water them every four to six weeks. I tell people they thrive on neglect. The more you forget them, the better they’re going to do for you,” said Fraiser.

Native plants like Texas Sage, zz plants and snapdragons are also going to be good as temperatures start to drop.

Fraiser says cacti will do well indoors while the heat is on in your home but will need to be under a grow light.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase

Latest News

pet of the week
Pet of the week: Meet Sweet Irene!
WHATABURGER TREE
College Station mom’s Whataburger-themed Christmas tree grabs attention of fast-food chain
All aboard for an exciting world of trains!
All aboard the train to Winter Mini Camp at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History
There’s a new place to treat yourself this new year!
Pamper yourself this new year at Lux Nail Salon