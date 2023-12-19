Finding the best plants for cooler temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As temperatures start to drop it could be a good time to get some plants that are better equipped for the season.

Potheads Plant Shop owner Bree Fraiser says a plant like the snake plant would be great for colder months because you don’t need to water them often.

“You’re gonna water them every four to six weeks. I tell people they thrive on neglect. The more you forget them, the better they’re going to do for you,” said Fraiser.

Native plants like Texas Sage, zz plants and snapdragons are also going to be good as temperatures start to drop.

Fraiser says cacti will do well indoors while the heat is on in your home but will need to be under a grow light.

