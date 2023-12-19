Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau

Led by Brandon Love's 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets 110-68
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon Love had 21 points in Texas State’s 110-68 victory against LeTourneau on Monday night.

Love added three blocks for the Bobcats (6-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Dontae Horne was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Branson Lynn led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Walker Blaine added 17 points and six rebounds for LeTourneau. Deonte Jackson also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley's overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Keenum comes through for Texans against Titans with Stroud out to keep playoff hopes alive
Basketball
Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist