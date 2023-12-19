Montgomery County officials looking for stolen ATV

A 2022 Polaris Razor was taken on December 12th from the 11800 block of FM 14-85 in Conroe.
A 2022 Polaris Razor was taken on December 12th from the 11800 block of FM 14-85 in Conroe.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Officials in Montgomery County are asking for help finding a stolen ATV.

A 2022 Polaris Razor was taken on Dec. 12 from the 11800 block of FM 14-85 in Conroe.

The red and black ATV has a few aftermarket accessories, including a winch in the front bumper, an aluminum black roof, black speakers and a left kit.

If you have any information about the theft, you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

