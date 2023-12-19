Pamper yourself this new year at Lux Nail Salon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new place to treat yourself this new year!

Lux Nail Salon opened its doors just two months ago, but the team is already seeing customers return and refer friends and family members.

The salon is conveniently located next to 1860 Italia in College Station.

Owner, Linh Dao, says they designed the salon to welcome customers inside and make them feel right at home.

“We wanted it to be something the feels familiar to them. We want to walk around and say, ‘hi, how are you? How have you been?’ We want to stay directly in contact, keep in touch and interact with the customers,” Dao said.

Lux Nail Salon offers a wide range of services from your traditional manicures and pedicures to more luxurious treatments like Collagen.

They even provide customers with complimentary beverages like mimosas, soft drinks, tea, and coffee.

If you’re looking for nail art, Lux Nail Salon is the place to go. The team is highly skilled in creating unique and intricate designs that will make your nails stand out.

Plus, you can take advantage of an all new “happy hour” at the salon Monday through Thursday from 9am to 1pm starting January 4 and running through January 28.

You can book your appointment by calling (979) 485-9151 or online here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.