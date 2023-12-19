Pet of the week: Meet Sweet Irene!

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sweet Irene is one of Long Way Home’s longest residents, excited to find her loving family to lay around with.

She was rescued a year and a half ago and has been looking for her forever home ever since.

Sweet Irene is an oldie but goldie Husky and Pit Bull Terrier Mix, expected to be around 12 years old.

She was a street dog for the first 10 years of her life and was caught as a stray multiple times by a shelter before being rescued by Long Way Home Adoptables.

She is 100% deaf now, but still has great vision.

Sweet Irene’s foster mom Lori Thornton described her as a pretty easy and relaxed dog who likes to roam around the yard.

“She’ll go outside and she’ll explore the yard very systematically and then she’ll come back inside and she has her little route that she likes to walk around inside,” said Thornton.

Thornton said she also does well with people of all ages, cats and other dogs.

Now, Sweet Irene’s adoption fee is just $21!

To bring home this loving fur baby, fill out her adoption application here.

