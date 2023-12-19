Restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many restaurants close on Dec. 25 around Bryan-College Station, but not all. Below is a list of eateries open on Christmas Day:
- The Angry Elephant
- 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Ye Star Chinese Buffet
- 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Chef Cao’s
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Ten Seconds Noodle House
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- T. Jin China Diner
- 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Yesterday’s Bar and Grill
- 3 p.m. until closing
- Saltgrass Steak House
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Denny’s in College Station
- 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- IHOP
- 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Starbucks @ Rock Prairie
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you know of any restaurants open on Christmas Day, let us know! Email news@kbtx.com
