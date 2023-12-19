Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say

Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.
Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.(Commerce City Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) – Robbers in Colorado were thwarted when their getaway vehicle was coincidentally stolen by another criminal, according to authorities.

Officials in Commerce City said three armed and masked individuals robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing on Monaco just before 11 a.m.

Officers were quickly able to chase down and arrest two of the three suspects.

Police said the getaway vehicle that was to be used by the suspects was stolen by a fourth person as they were robbing the business.

They also said the vehicle may have been stolen from somewhere else already.

The investigation continues, and police said they don’t know what the getaway vehicle looks like.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the detective on the case at 303-227-7147.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Death Investigation in Bryan
Bryan Police Department investigates death on W 23rd Street
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase
Veterans were honored at Aggie Field of Honor
Tribute to veterans at Aggie Field of Honor

Latest News

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
Court date set in Hunter Biden’s California tax case
This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope...
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope rings in the holidays with photos of Uranus