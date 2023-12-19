Texas A&M renews rivalry with Red Raiders with home-and-home series

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team renews its rivalry with former conference foe Texas Tech with a home-and-home series agreement for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Aggies and Red Raiders will face off next season in Lubbock with a Nov. 29, 2024 matchup in United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech returns the trip to Aggieland the following season with a Fall 2025 game at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech met at least twice annually as members of the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 Conference from 1958-2012, but the two teams haven’t clashed on the hardwood since the Aggies beat the Red Raiders, 47-38, on Valentine’s Day in 2012. In 126 previous meetings since 1941, the Red Raiders hold a narrow 64-62 advantage in the series although the Aggies have claimed the last six matchups.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Daylin Kessee is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Man faces multiple charges after reportedly threatening woman, leading police on chase
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit

Latest News

A&M women win 8th straight with 95-45 win over Mississippi Valley State
Mumford Mustangs 2023-2024
4th quarter is the difference as Thorndale beats Mumford 55-45
Wade Taylor IV
Wade named SEC Player of the Week
Sam Houston men’s golf inks Stribling