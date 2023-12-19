Texas A&M renews rivalry with Red Raiders with home-and-home series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team renews its rivalry with former conference foe Texas Tech with a home-and-home series agreement for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Aggies and Red Raiders will face off next season in Lubbock with a Nov. 29, 2024 matchup in United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech returns the trip to Aggieland the following season with a Fall 2025 game at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech met at least twice annually as members of the Southwest Conference and the Big 12 Conference from 1958-2012, but the two teams haven’t clashed on the hardwood since the Aggies beat the Red Raiders, 47-38, on Valentine’s Day in 2012. In 126 previous meetings since 1941, the Red Raiders hold a narrow 64-62 advantage in the series although the Aggies have claimed the last six matchups.

