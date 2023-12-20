1 person hospitalized after buried in ash at power plant, officials say

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Jill Lyman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Three people were hurt, including one who was taken to a hospital, after a coal ash leak from a power plant silo in Kentucky Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Ohio County Sheriff Adam L. Wright said they initially thought the tower had collapsed because there was so much smoke at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station in Centertown.

Two of the three people hurt in the incident got out OK, authorities said. A third person, who was buried under the ash, had to be pulled out by the other two and emergency responders.

Officials said that person was taken to Owensboro Health. The condition of the person is not known right now.

A road in the area has been shut down because the smoke is causing poor visibility, Wright said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
University Police evacuated the buildings and at 11:20 a.m., they deemed the scene safe.
All Clear: University police deem scene safe after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
Brandon Willis is charged with six counts of theft of a firearm.
Bryan man accused of taking guns, cash, and more from College Station family
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - December 20
“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was...
Judge rules a 71-year-old man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
Nurse discusses flu, covid, RSV ahead of holiday travel