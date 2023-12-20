Aggies to host Fan Appreciation Game Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will take on Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. inside of Reed Arena for its annual Fan Appreciation Game where admission is free for all.

The Aggies (10-1) are on an eight-game winning streak and are outscoring their opponents by an average of 32.4 points during the run. Texas A&M boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, ranking No. 4 in field goal percentage defense (31.7%) and No. 4 in scoring defense (48.7). The Aggies are also one of the top rebounding teams in the nation, ranking No. 6 in rebounds per game (48.0) and No. 11 in rebounding margin (14.9).

Texas A&M’s frontcourt has played a major role in the team’s success. Lauren Ware is averaging a near double-double with 10.5 points and 9.1 boards per game. Ware has been impressive on the defensive end as well, ranking No. 10 in the nation in blocks (30). Janiah Barker has done much of the same, leading the Aggie offense with a team-high 13.4 points per contest while also grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game. Ware has recorded seven double-doubles and Barker is right behind with five.

Promotions FAN APPRECIATION GAME: Free admission for all fans.

SANTA AT REED ARENA: Arrive to the game early to visit Santa in the Fan Zone located at the North entry of Reed Arena and fans are encouraged to wear a tacky Christmas sweater to the game.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the new and improved Fan Zone opens one hour before tipoff and includes games, giveaways, face painting and more.

How to Keep up

The game will be streamed on SECN+ and the radio call will be broadcast on 1150 AM/93.7 FM locally and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App. Live stats can also be followed by clicking here.

Tickets

Tickets for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season can be purchased at 12thmanfoundation.net.

Parking

Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public with lot 102 designated for ADA use.

Follow the Aggies

