Aggies prepare for Texas Bowl as portal reduces roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team saw their Texas Bowl roster take a hit on Tuesday when defensive lineman Fadil Diggs announced that he was transferring to Syracuse and will follow interim head coach Elijah Robinson. Also on Tuesday highly recruited wide receiver Evan Steward announced he was entering the transfer portal. Stewart’s name entering the portal pushes the number over a dozen who wore the maroon and white last season and are now looking for a new football home.

Coach Robinson said on Tuesday that just because a player has entered the transfer portal does not mean they can’t play in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State on December 27th.

While the numbers are decreasing, Robinson is not discouraged. “If we’ve got 11 and we can show up for 11, then we will show up with 11. If we’ve got 85, then we will show up with 85. Whatever we have. The guys show up every day to prepare we’re going to do everything possible to go out there and make you guys proud” said A&M Interim Head Football Coach Elijah Robinson.

The players say they all understand that everyone has to look out for what is in their best interest and while there are players missing, those preparing feel good about the approach.

“Everybody has been doing a good job being ready to go when their number is called so we may sub some guys back in from the portal to play so everybody, the reps that they are getting they are doing a great job and excelling in their role,” added quarterback Jaylen Henderson.

