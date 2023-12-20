Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf

The special meeting is 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 305 at the Bryan Municipal Building.
There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
There's an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council has a special meeting Thursday to talk about one of its main attractions at Midtown Park.

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.

The city council this week will discuss amending the lease to reflect the pending change.

It’s unclear if BigShots will rebrand to TopGolf.

Last month the Dallas-based company acquired four other BigShots locations in a deal worth $29 million.

According to a news release from TopGolf, the transaction is viewed as both financially and strategically attractive to both sides.

The special meeting is 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 305 at the Bryan Municipal Building.

Click here to read the full news release shared last month.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting is shared below in the PDF file:

