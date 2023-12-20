Bryan making accused of taking guns, cash, and more from College Station family

Brandon Willis is charged with six counts of theft of a firearm.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is in jail after he confessed to stealing multiple guns from the home of someone he knows.

Brandon Willis is charged with six counts of theft of a firearm.

He’s also accused of stealing a crossbow, three hunting knives, money, and two debit cards.

Police say the 34-year-old took everything from a family who lives in College Station.

Arrest reports say Willis personally knew the family and took everything earlier this month and later confessed to the crimes and shared with police where all the stolen firearms were located.

He’s still in jail tonight on bonds totaling $250,000.

To protect the privacy of the victims, we’re not sharing how the man knows them or where they reside.

