Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer in December of 2022.

Jose Ramirez, 36, was sentenced Tuesday.

According to prosecutors, on December 12, 2022, a Bryan Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on Ramirez for failing to stop at a stop sign. Ramirez admitted to the officer he believed he had active warrants. The officer instructed Ramirez to sit down and remain on the scene, but Ramirez attempted to flee. During a scuffle, Ramiez grabbed the officer’s ring finger, twisted it, and pulled causing a spiral fracture. Ramirez did get away but was caught minutes later.

“Officers put their safety on the line while serving our community - they deserve protection and those who choose to injure officers will be prosecuted and punished,” a statement from Assistant District Attorneys David Kaldas and Anjelica Harris said.

Ramirez has previous convictions for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Judge David Hilburn from the 361st District Court oversaw this case.

