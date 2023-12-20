Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase
A witness helped provide police with information that led to the arrests.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alert police officers successfully found and arrested two teenagers after they stole an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Bryan.
The 2014 Dodge Journey was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street before it was taken by an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, according to a police report.
A witness in the area was able to help describe the alleged thieves and they were later found by officers on Dansby Street near MLK.
Following a pursuit, the two teens bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but were eventually apprehended by police.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a motor vehicle was stolen every 32 seconds in the United States in 2022.
Use common sense when parking and exiting your vehicle:
- Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.
- Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
- Park in well-lit areas if possible.
- Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.
If you are a victim of vehicle theft, follow these steps:
- Contact police immediately to file a stolen vehicle report. You will need a copy of the police report and/or a case number to provide to your insurance company. You may also be asked to provide the following information:
License plate number;
Make, model, and color of your vehicle; and
Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and any identifying characteristics.
- Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.
- If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company immediately.
