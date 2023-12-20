Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alert police officers successfully found and arrested two teenagers after they stole an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Bryan.

The 2014 Dodge Journey was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street before it was taken by an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, according to a police report.

A witness in the area was able to help describe the alleged thieves and they were later found by officers on Dansby Street near MLK.

Following a pursuit, the two teens bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but were eventually apprehended by police.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a motor vehicle was stolen every 32 seconds in the United States in 2022.

Use common sense when parking and exiting your vehicle:

Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

If you are a victim of vehicle theft, follow these steps:

Contact police immediately to file a stolen vehicle report. You will need a copy of the police report and/or a case number to provide to your insurance company. You may also be asked to provide the following information:

License plate number;

Make, model, and color of your vehicle; and

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and any identifying characteristics.

Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.

If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company immediately.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.