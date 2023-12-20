Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

A witness helped provide police with information that led to the arrests.
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alert police officers successfully found and arrested two teenagers after they stole an SUV Wednesday afternoon in Bryan.

The 2014 Dodge Journey was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street before it was taken by an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, according to a police report.

A witness in the area was able to help describe the alleged thieves and they were later found by officers on Dansby Street near MLK.

Following a pursuit, the two teens bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to run away but were eventually apprehended by police.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a motor vehicle was stolen every 32 seconds in the United States in 2022.

Use common sense when parking and exiting your vehicle:

  • Take your vehicle’s key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
  • Park in well-lit areas if possible.
  • Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

If you are a victim of vehicle theft, follow these steps:

  • Contact police immediately to file a stolen vehicle report. You will need a copy of the police report and/or a case number to provide to your insurance company. You may also be asked to provide the following information:
    License plate number;
    Make, model, and color of your vehicle; and
    Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and any identifying characteristics.
  • Contact your insurance company to file a claim within 24 hours of your vehicle being stolen.
  • If you find your vehicle before authorities do, contact the police and your insurance company immediately.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
University Police evacuated the buildings and at 11:20 a.m., they deemed the scene safe.
All Clear: University police deem scene safe after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

Latest News

Woodhouse Spa - Holiday Gift Guide
Woodhouse Spa - Holiday Gift Guide
This is a one-woman show starring The Theatre Company’s executive director Adrienne Dopson.
Cindy-Lou Who returning to The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station in ‘Who’s Holiday’
Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Conquer your fitness goals this year with help from the experts
Buff City Soap - Holiday Gift Guide
Buff City Soap - Holiday Gift Guide