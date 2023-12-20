BVCASA looking for new or gently used winter clothing for residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BVCASA provides quality substance abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment services that lead to improved health and security in the Brazos Valley.

Now, the organization is looking for new or gently used winter clothing to help residents who generally stay at the facility for one to three months.

“A lot of them don’t have a lot in the way of clothing besides maybe what they’re coming in from the unit with,” Joshua Stone, the TDCJ Program Director at BVCASA said. “Eventually it’s going to get a little cooler around here. A lot of our clients may not even know where they are going to be living when they get out of here and some of them don’t have a coat to their name.”

New and gently used winter clothing can be dropped off at 405 W. 28th St. in Bryan between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.