Century Square parking garage closed for ‘major power washing’

Century Square parking garage is closed December 20th
Century Square parking garage is closed December 20th(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Century Square parking garage is closed all day, Dec. 20.

Tuesday night, the parking garage alarm went off.

Century Square released a statement on their social media Wednesday morning that said the alarm sensor was triggered due to a major power wash the garage was receiving.

They say there is no need for concern but the garage will be closed all day. Free parking in the surface lot is available only on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The full statement is below:

“Howdy! Out parking garage is in the process of a major power wash and a sensor was set off in the process last night- there is no cause for concern, but we do apologize for any inconvenience and the disruption of your time at Century Square. The parking garage is closed off for cleaning for the time being-- free parking is available throughout the surface lot today only, 12/20/23, so you can still enjoy your favorite place to shop and dine with ease! Thank you for understanding!”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
University Police evacuated the buildings and at 11:20 a.m., they deemed the scene safe.
All Clear: University police deem scene safe after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

Latest News

The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase
Woodhouse Spa - Holiday Gift Guide
Woodhouse Spa - Holiday Gift Guide
This is a one-woman show starring The Theatre Company’s executive director Adrienne Dopson.
Cindy-Lou Who returning to The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station in ‘Who’s Holiday’
Local restaurants open this year on Christmas Day
Conquer your fitness goals this year with help from the experts