Century Square parking garage closed for ‘major power washing’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Century Square parking garage is closed all day, Dec. 20.

Tuesday night, the parking garage alarm went off.

Century Square released a statement on their social media Wednesday morning that said the alarm sensor was triggered due to a major power wash the garage was receiving.

They say there is no need for concern but the garage will be closed all day. Free parking in the surface lot is available only on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The full statement is below:

“Howdy! Out parking garage is in the process of a major power wash and a sensor was set off in the process last night- there is no cause for concern, but we do apologize for any inconvenience and the disruption of your time at Century Square. The parking garage is closed off for cleaning for the time being-- free parking is available throughout the surface lot today only, 12/20/23, so you can still enjoy your favorite place to shop and dine with ease! Thank you for understanding!”

