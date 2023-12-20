Certain plant-based diets battle weight gain and diabetes, study says

A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.
A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s new evidence to suggest a plant-based diet can benefit your health and even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

The British study followed more than 113,000 people over a dozen years.

The results of the study found that people who ate the most grains, fruits and vegetables while limited sweets and sugary drinks dropped their risk of developing diabetes by 24%.

The study also found people who ate the healthiest diet were not overweight, had better blood sugar levels, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

People genetically predisposed to getting diabetes also saw benefits from eating a healthy diet.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened...
DPS investigating one vehicle fatal crash
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice captured escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr. Monday morning
Escaped TDCJ inmate captured in Matagorda County
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

Latest News

Main entrance to George Bush Presidential Library is temporarily closed
Main entrance to George Bush Presidential Library is temporarily closed
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms
A man in Iowa drove to all 26 Pacheros locations in the state to win free burritos.
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally