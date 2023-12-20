Cindy-Lou Who returning to The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station in ‘Who’s Holiday’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cindy-Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will soon take center stage at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station.

The theatre will present “Who’s Holiday” Thursday to Saturday.

This is a one-woman show starring The Theatre Company’s executive director Adrienne Dopson. “Who’s Holiday” showcases Cindy in her 40s and gives a look at how her life has changed since meeting the Grinch when she was a kid.

“She was recently incarcerated and now she’s re-entering society trying to throw a Christmas party for all of her friends,” Dobson said.

The set gives the audience a look into Cindy’s home, which Dobson describes as tacky-chic. In some ways, it gives a reflection of her life currently, according to Dobson.

“We see a lot of the same colors, the things that made her happy but then there’s a bit of flair she has now,” Dobson said.

Cindy’s fashion also has a flair of its own.

“Very sparkly, very shiny, very flashy, covering a lot,” Dobson said.

“Who’s Holiday,” which was written by Matthew Lombardo, is an adult show that has become a staple for the theatre. This marks its sixth run.

“It’s become a tradition because it’s a great cathartic laugh that you’re going to have,” Dobson said. “It’s a nice break away from the stress of the holidays, so you can just come, have a glass of wine and listen to Cindy’s story.”

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Regular seating and stage seating are available. Details can be found here.

In addition, there will be forms for attendees to order drinks and snacks from Vino Boheme.

