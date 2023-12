COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated came up short 65-49 to Harker Heights Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Tigers fall to 6-8 on the season.

Consol will resume play at the M.T. Rice Tournament, a three-day basketball tournament hosted by Midway High School, starting December 28. Then they face College Station on January 2.

