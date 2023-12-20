How to make the perfectly paired dish with Red Board Tavern & Table

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, Chef Craig Schmidt taught us how to properly cut a whole chicken into useable pieces.

Now, he’s teaching us how to cook the perfect starch for the dish.

The German dish, Spätzle, only requires a few ingredients.

Chef Craig starts with a bit of milk. He says you can use water for this dish if that’s all you have available to you.

“You can literally put anything you want into this dish. You can add onion powder, garlic powder, any type of fresh herb, thyme,” he explained.

Next, you’ll add an egg. Chef Craig does not measure his initial ingredients, but it will make sure once you see the end result.

He also grates some fresh nutmeg into the mix. Then, he adds salt and pepper.

“Then we’re going to mix in flour to create a thick batter. Essentially, this is your pasta dough,” he said.

This next step is the fun one.

Grab your cheese grater and wet your hand.

You’re going to take a ball of your dough, slide it with your hand through the grater and push it through the holes into a pot of boiling water.

“When the dough drops into the water, you’ll begin to see the little dumplings, little noodles,” Chef Craig said.

When you take the noodles out, immediately put them into a bowl of cold water to shock them. Then, take them directly out of the water so they don’t absorb any extra liquid.

Finally, you’re going to brown them in a pan of cooking oil.

Once the noodles are cooked to your liking, you can add some fresh herbs and salt and pepper to the top.

This will accompany your chicken dish.

For more delicious recipes, visit Red Board Table & Tavern in Navasota Wednesday through Saturday from 7am to 11pm and Sunday from 7am to 8pm.

To place an order for carry out, call (936) 727- 2537

