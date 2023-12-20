Learn how to make the perfect holly, jolly cocktail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the perfect holiday cocktail for a crisp Christmas evening.

The Jolly Toddy is Hush and Whisper’s take on a traditional Hot Toddy.

To make this drink, you’ll need whiskey, honey, hot water, cinnamon sticks, and lemon.

“There’s no shaking, no ice needed for this cocktail. It’s very simple and straightforward. It’s easy to make for holiday parties, family get togethers,” Tasting Room Manager, Nikolai Bogost, said.

If you want to get creative, Bogost says Hush and Whisper uses a special syrup.

“When Hush and Whisper does stuff, we like to put our own spin on it. I’ve got this nice cranberry, brown sugar syrup that I’m tossing in for more of those deep, winter flavors,” he said.

On the bar, Bogost used a kettle to heat up the water.

“In the hot water, I have some cinnamon sticks and some lemon slices,” he said. “You can do it any way you want. Make it your own. You’re the artist. If you like nutmeg, you can put nutmeg in there. You could do cranberry, all the spices.”

Once the water is warm, you’ll pour it directly into the glass with your whiskey in it.

“From there, all you have to do is make it look pretty. We use a cinnamon stick, some rosemary,” Bogost said,

For an extra kick, you can set some fire to your rosemary.

“If you have a gas stove you can just throw it right on the flame and get a bit of smoke in it. You smell that?”

You can grab a Hot Toddy for yourself at Hush and Whisper Distilling Co. Thursday through Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.