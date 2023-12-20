Lineup announced for Bryan’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in May

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Event organizers have released the artist lineup for the 2024 Michael Hearne’s Big Barn Dance Bryan Music Festival.

The festival will be held May 3 and 4 at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. It’ll feature Asleep at the Wheel, Beat Root Revival, Bill Hearne Trio, Gary P. Nunn, Hayes Carll, Kelley Mickwee Band, Lee Roy Parnell, Michael Hearne, Radney Foster, Rick Treviño, The Rifters, Shake Russell, Shinyribs, Sister Sadie, Soldier Songs hosted by Dustin Welch, Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys and Town Mountain.

There’s also the Big Barn Dance Songwriter Series on May 5 in Downtown Bryan. That event will include Larry Joe Taylor, Tish Hinojosa, Topo Chico Cowboys, Lisa Morales, Susan Gibson and more.

General admission and VIP tickets are available to purchase now. You can read more about the festival by clicking here.

The Big Barn Dance Music Festival has been hosted in Taos, New Mexico for more than 20 years. Their tradition will continue September 5-7, 2024.

Officials with Destination Bryan and the City of Bryan told News 3′s Karla Castillo they’re excited about the visitors this popular event will bring to our area.

