Madisonville's Lorenzo Johnson Jr. signs to play football for Texas Tech

Johnson played defensive back and wide receiver for the Mustangs, but he’ll move to receiver...
Johnson played defensive back and wide receiver for the Mustangs, but he’ll move to receiver for the Red Raiders.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A trio of Brazos Valley athletes are taking their talents to Texas Tech’s football program, that includes Madisonville’s Lorenzo Johnson Jr.

Johnson played defensive back and wide receiver for the Mustangs, but he’ll move to wide receiver for the Red Raiders.

He was a four year letter winner at Madisonville and set a school record his senior year with 940 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Johnson was also the District 11 4A Offensive Most Valuable Player.

