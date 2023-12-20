Making sugar cookies to leave out for Santa

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A good batch of cookies for the holidays is a staple in a lot of households.

We made the perfect sugar cookies with a Bryan business owner to leave out for Santa

Owner of Granny Faye’s Baked Goods Shirley Bittner started baking with her mom and still uses a lot of her recipes.

“My mom was a big-time baker. Everybody just loved to come over and get all her bakings. we always dreamed about just starting a business together and and selling some of her sweets. After she passed, I just decided to do this.”

You can see how the cookies were made in the player below.

