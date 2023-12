NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota girls’ basketball team beat Royal 45-34 at Rattler Gym Tuesday afternoon.

The Rattlers have now won six games in a row.

Play was disrupted in the second quarter when two players, one from each team, were ejected for fighting.

This was the Rattlers 16 win this season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.