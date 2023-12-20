Remembering loved ones: 3rd annual ‘Love and Light’ candlelight vigil set for Christmas night

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The holiday season can be a challenging time for those grappling with the loss of a loved one, but a beacon of comfort awaits at the Gloria Stephen Sale Park Depot in Downtown Bryan.

In its third year, the “Love and Light” Ceremony and Candlelight Vigil, is scheduled for Christmas night at 6 pm, and aims to provide comfort and support for community members navigating the emotional complexities of grief during the holiday season.

Desiree and Joe Martinez, the organizers of the event, understand this firsthand, having spent the past several Christmases without their daughter Johann Martinez, who passed away in August 2020. The Martinez family emphasizes that the pain persists, especially during the holiday season, underscoring the need for mutual support and connection. They say their church inspired them to put on the event as it has now become a Christmas tradition for them and other Brazos Valley families.

“We are not meant to do life alone, and you don’t have to. You have options. There’s community. There are other people out there experiencing the exact same things that you may be feeling or experiencing. So I just really think it’s important for one another to encourage each other and to love on one another,” said Desiree.

The ceremony, open to the public, will take place near the large Christmas tree at the Gloria Stephan Sale Park Depot. Attendees are encouraged to join them at 6 pm for an evening of shared remembrance and healing. While supplies will be available, participants are welcome to bring their own as they come together to honor and remember those who have left an unforgettable mark on their lives.

