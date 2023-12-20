Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting certified food manager courses

The food manager's certification is valid for five years
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than half of foodborne illness outbreaks in the United States are related to restaurants or delis.

To combat restaurant-related outbreaks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering seven, one-day certified food manager courses throughout the year.

This hands-on food safety event will equip you with the latest in food safety principles and practices and will help prepare you for the National Certified Food Protection Manager examination.

Topic will include major causes of foodborne illnesses and prevention, food safety hazards, sanitation regulations, HACCP and more

The cost is $115 and includes an informational guide and nationally accredited certification examination.

The food manager’s certification will be valid for five years.

The first course of 2024 is Monday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office, located at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

For a calendar of classes and to sign up, call 979-823-0129 or go to brazos.agrilife.org.

