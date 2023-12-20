Triple Win: Gift card bonuses at area businesses make holiday shopping merry for everyone

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The holiday season is synonymous with generosity, and as Christmas approaches, the rush for last-minute gifts intensifies. With online orders cutting it close to the wire, local restaurants and businesses are stepping in with enticing gift card promotions, creating a triple-win situation for the giver, the recipient, and businesses.

During this holiday season experts emphasize the significance of supporting local businesses, contending that this generosity extends beyond individuals to benefit the entire community. Studies reveal that for every $100 spent at local businesses, $68 circulates back into the local economy.

Taylor Hughes, with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, underscores the positive impact of supporting local retailers.

“The more that we can contribute to our community, the better place it is to live, work, and play. So the more that we’re supporting our local retailers is better for us as a community,” Hughes says.

For many, gift cards emerge as a standout choice for holiday shopping, where the giver, the recipient, and the business can all emerge victorious.

Johnny Poché, chef-owner of Poché's Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant, sees it as an enjoyable win for both the community and the business.

“It is a very expensive gift back to the community, but it’s kind of an enjoyable win for us because we get to see them back in January and February and March,” Poché says.

The Toasted Yolk in College Station is also getting creative with bonuses, offering an extra $10 for every $50 spent on gift cards. Kaitlin Boles, a bartender at The Toasted Yolk Cafe, sees these bonuses as a way to connect with existing customers and attract new ones.

“Businesses use them for their clients, and it’s just a perfect stocking stuffer. Not only are you giving to someone, but you also get something in return,” Boles says.

Both establishments emphasize the importance of supporting one another while shopping locally.

“As the businesses grow, the economy grows and this community grows, so we try to support that and embed ourselves in those roots and grow together as a community,” said Robert Delgado, the Kitchen Manager at The Toasted Yolk Cafe.

“Especially when it comes to restaurants you know there’s so many restaurants and so many options out there to dine but it’s really the local restaurant owners that are really is the most important to me when dining out in Bryan-College Station,” Poché added.

In an effort to encourage local shopping, the B-CS Chamber of Commerce is hosting a giveaway, adding an extra incentive for customers to support businesses within the community.

