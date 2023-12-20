Woman looks forward to celebrating 108th birthday by playing bridge

Joan Smith sat at the head of the able with party hat on as they played bingo, but she’s really looking forward to a round of bridge – her favorite game. (Source: WITN)
By Amarachi Uche and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – The seats of a senior living center in North Carolina were filled with laughter and fun from friends and family as a woman celebrated 108 years of life.

Joan Smith doesn’t turn 108 until Wednesday, but her loved ones threw an early birthday party with festive hats, balloons, cookies and ice cream.

“Joan is just a remarkable lady,” Brookdale Senior Living Center residents program coordinator Deara Yates said. “She’s got so many interesting stories about things she’s done in the past; she’s opened up libraries, she’s volunteered, she’s really an amazing woman.”

Smith sat at the head of the table with a party hat on as they played bingo, but what she’s really looking forward to is a round of bridge – her favorite game.

Her bridge club will join her Wednesday for a special celebration on her actual birthday that will include cake, presents and of course a fun round of bridge.

“I really enjoy bridge very much,” Smith said.

She grew up in Maryland with her sister and moved to New Bern, North Carolina in 1979. After living through multiple pandemics, including the flu outbreak in 1918, she knew that bridge was important to maintain her health.

Smith’s caregiver Marie Phillips said oranges are the secret to longevity.

“She eats an orange every day,” Phillips said.

As for the secret to staying young? Smith says it’s all about good genes.

Her daughter thinks she stays young because she likes all people and doesn’t carry around extra stress.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
University Police evacuated the buildings and at 11:20 a.m., they deemed the scene safe.
All Clear: University police deem scene safe after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
The US has released an ally of Venezuela’s president in a swap for jailed Americans, the AP learns
Brandon Willis is charged with six counts of theft of a firearm.
Bryan man accused of taking guns, cash, and more from College Station family
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update - December 20
“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the offense for which Mr. Simmons was...
Judge rules a 71-year-old man who wrongfully spent nearly 50 years in prison for murder is innocent
Nurse discusses flu, covid, RSV ahead of holiday travel