Aggies Take on HCU Huskies in Annual Fan Appreciation Game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas --- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to snap its first losing streak of the season against the HCU Huskies in the annual Fan Appreciation Game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M has won all 10 previous meetings with Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) with the most recent matchup resulting in a 73-39 win on 11/17/2021 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies are coming off narrow losses to No. 23 Memphis (81-75 on 12/10) and No. 3 Houston (70-66 on 12/16).

PROMOTIONS UPDATE

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN ZONE: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, giveaways, and activities for the whole family! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

AGGIE BASKETBALL FAN APPRECIATION GAME: FREE Admission & Parking for ALL fans! ( SPECIAL NOTE: Season Ticket Holders are invited to sit in and have first right to their normal reserved seats. If someone is sitting in your seat, we ask that you kindly ask them to move to a different seat. Event staff will be located in those sections to assist with any questions or concerns.

TV/RADIO INFORMATION

The game will be televised on SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and John Sundvold (analyst) on the call.

MILESTONES TO WATCH

TRENDS AND NOTABLES

Wade Taylor IV is the reigning SEC Player of the Week after exploding for 34 points in the Aggies’ narrow 70-66 loss to now-No. 3 Houston on 12/16.

Taylor IV is 1 of only 11 DI players averaging double-digit points while also compiling 50+ assists and 25+ steals. Taylor averages 18.6 points and has a SEC-leading 53 assists and 25 steals.

Henry Coleman III has 5 games with 10 or more rebounds and leads the SEC with 9.1 rebounds/game.

Texas A&M has scored 70 or more points in 10 of their first 11 games.

The Aggies have 15+ FTM and 20+ FTA in 8 of 11 games, including the past two.

Garcia is the nation’s top offensive rebounder off the bench (3.7/G). Additionally, he is the nation’s lone reserve with at least 40 offensive and defensive rebounds (41 off/40 def).

Texas A&M’s 17.5 offensive rebounds/game rank No. 2 nationally and its 9.3 rebound margin ranks tNo. 24 nationally. A&M has posted 12+ offensive rebounds in every game.

The only team to win the offensive rebounds battle vs. the Aggies was Iowa State (17-15).

The 2nd-chance opps have led to 81 more FGA than A&M opponents (7.4/G) and 34 more FGM (3.1/G).

Texas A&M ranks No. 1 nationally with a 45.0 offensive rebounding percentage, according to Kenpom.com