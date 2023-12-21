All Heart Inc. looking to fill leadership roles

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All Heart Inc. is looking for community members to step into leadership roles in the new year.

Founder and CEO Fabi Payton joined News 3′s at Noon to talk about the need for people who are passionate and committed to helping people.

Among other roles, Payton said they need a social media manager and someone to run the affiliate, I Heart Bryan.

“We have set a model and I need it to continue forward without me, so I can go forward leading the entire organization in a more hands-on way, which is what the board has asked.”

All Heart Inc. is a nonprofit organization that helps communities launch their local nonprofit organization and initiatives that are focused on unifying communities through local events and initiatives.

For more information, go to allheartinc.org or email Fabi Payton.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
A police officer’s finger was broken while attempting to arrest Jose Ramirez during a traffic...
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger
Puppies were found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin
Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway
The lineup has been announced for the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan in May.
Lineup announced for Bryan’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in May
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the hospital’s public safety department at...
Police looking for person of interest in thefts at hospital
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - December 21
Support Aggie-owned with Aggieland Outfitters
Red Board Tavern & Table plating technique