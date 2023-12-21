All Heart Inc. looking to fill leadership roles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All Heart Inc. is looking for community members to step into leadership roles in the new year.

Founder and CEO Fabi Payton joined News 3′s at Noon to talk about the need for people who are passionate and committed to helping people.

Among other roles, Payton said they need a social media manager and someone to run the affiliate, I Heart Bryan.

“We have set a model and I need it to continue forward without me, so I can go forward leading the entire organization in a more hands-on way, which is what the board has asked.”

All Heart Inc. is a nonprofit organization that helps communities launch their local nonprofit organization and initiatives that are focused on unifying communities through local events and initiatives.

For more information, go to allheartinc.org or email Fabi Payton.

