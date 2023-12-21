Bearkats fall to Grand Canyon 76-64

Phoenix, AZ - Sam Houston falls in their road match against Grand Canyon, 64-76, at Global Credit Union Arena on Thursday.

It was a slow start for the Bearkats in this one, trailing 14-4 early in the game. However the Kats made timely three-pointers as well as an 8-2 run at the end of the half to remain within striking distance of the Lopes. In the second half, the Bearkats managed to bring the game within two points thanks to a Damon Nicholas and-1, however that would be the closest the Kats would get. The Kats committed 12 second half turnovers that led to 15 points for the Lopes and gave up a 17-4 run late in the game that ultimately sunk the Kats’ chances of a comeback.

Davon Barnes

led the Kats in scoring with 11 points,

Lamar Wilkerson

was in double figures with 10, and Nicholas had 9 points off the bench.

Souleymayne Doumbia

led the Kats with 8 rebounds to go along with his 7 points.

Sam Houston will travel to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on December 28th, tip-off is set for 7:00 PM on ESPN+.

