Brazos Christian Cheer wins state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Cheer team won state earlier this month. The Eagles are the TAPPS 3A State Cheerleading Champions.

Division VII #TAPPScheer 2023 State Champions: Brazos Christian School! pic.twitter.com/Uo917P84wG — TAPPS Cheer (@TAPPScheer) December 5, 2023

In addition to winning the state title in their division, they received a superior rating, and several of the members received the following accolades:

1st Team All State - Trinity Jackson

1st Team All State - Tate Porter

2nd Team All State - Waverley West

All State Honorable Mention - Charlotte Riordan

4th place (Mascot Division) - Emery Faulkner

