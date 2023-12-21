Brazos Christian Cheer wins state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Cheer team won state earlier this month. The Eagles are the TAPPS 3A State Cheerleading Champions.

In addition to winning the state title in their division, they received a superior rating, and several of the members received the following accolades:

1st Team All State - Trinity Jackson

1st Team All State - Tate Porter

2nd Team All State - Waverley West

All State Honorable Mention - Charlotte Riordan

4th place (Mascot Division) - Emery Faulkner

