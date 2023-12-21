Brazos Christian Cheer wins state
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Cheer team won state earlier this month. The Eagles are the TAPPS 3A State Cheerleading Champions.
In addition to winning the state title in their division, they received a superior rating, and several of the members received the following accolades:
1st Team All State - Trinity Jackson
1st Team All State - Tate Porter
2nd Team All State - Waverley West
All State Honorable Mention - Charlotte Riordan
4th place (Mascot Division) - Emery Faulkner
