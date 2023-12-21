Brazos County to demolish former Bryan ISD administration building, new facility planned

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Plans are underway to demolish the former Bryan ISD Administration Building on North Texas Avenue.

On Tuesday, Brazos County commissioners awarded a contract to Austin-based Broaddus Planning to design a new building to replace the vacant building.

Once a bank and former headquarters for Bryan ISD, the property was purchased by Brazos County in 2021. After two years and a feasibility study, county leaders determined that remodeling is not a viable option.

“We have to look at the square footage of each department and how it would fit in there and how it could work with other departments that might also be in there and we just were not able to come up with departments that we could make fit,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “We would have had to squeeze some of those in there to make them fit or else have lots of room over there that would be unused.”

Judge Peters says that commissioners have not yet decided on the occupants of the new space. However, Precinct 2 constables, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, along with the Brazos County Adult Probation Office and Brazos County Public Defender’s Offices, are among the leading contenders. He says commissioners are keeping an open mind during the decision-making process and could make other considerations.

“Since we’re going to be building brand new and we can make anything that we want to fit over there so I’m sure we’ll take a look at all that you know to see if there’s anything else that maybe should go over there,” said Peters.

According to a proposal from Broaddus Planning, the Justice of the Peace and Constable, Precinct 4, accounts for approximately 6,500 SF, the Public Defender’s Office encompasses around 14,500 SF, and Adult Probation occupies roughly 20,000 SF of the rebuild. The proposal also highlights the county’s interest in allowing for future expansion or shelled space capabilities, with the specific area to be determined within the scope of the study.

Judge Peters says it could be some time before bulldozers or renderings for the new space are unveiled. However, he says that the county plans to maintain the downtown Bryan look and feel.

“It’s in the square. It’s right across from the courthouse and you know its right there in the heart of Bryan in the main corridor so we want it to look good,” Peters added.

As for the project’s estimated cost, it remains unknown, but Judge Peters says that funding would primarily come from the county’s fund balance. Broaddus Planning’s proposal outlines the next phase’s estimated cost at $95,590, covering data gathering/analysis, onsite workshop/programming meetings, program development, and recommendations & reporting. This phase is expected to take 9-11 weeks to complete.

