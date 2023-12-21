Brennan's 19 lead Grand Canyon over Sam Houston 76-64

Duke Brennan scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 76-64
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Duke Brennan scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Brennan also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Antelopes (10-1). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Gabe McGlothan had 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Antelopes picked up their seventh straight win.

Davon Barnes led the way for the Bearkats (6-7) with 11 points. Lamar Wilkerson added 10 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Damon Nicholas Jr. finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

