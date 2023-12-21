Bryan Fire Department cautions residents on fire risk of lithium-ion batteries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is cautioning people on the fire risk hiding in common Christmas presents like electric scooters, cell phones, and hoverboards.

Lithium-ion batteries are different than your standard AA or AAA batteries, these are found in many rechargeable devices.

“Lithium-ion batteries are in everything these days, they’re very popular,” Bryan Fire Department public information officer Chris Lamb said.

These batteries pose a major fire and explosion risk. Lamb says lithium-ion battery fires are nearly impossible to put out.

“They burn at over 2,000 degrees. So it’s a very hot fire and because that’s a metal fire, it’s very, very difficult, if not impossible sometimes, to put out,” he said.

Some things can be done to minimize the chances of that happening, like knowing the signs that a lithium-ion battery is damaged. Once the insulation is compromised, the fire risk increases.

“Do you have any unusual odors that are coming out of the battery? Do you hear any hissing sounds? Do you see any discoloration of the battery? Is the battery swelling,” Lamb said.

Another risk comes from improperly charging or overcharging lithium-ion battery-powered devices. Lamb said those devices should be taken off of the charger once they’re completely charged, and to always use the charging cord a device comes with.

”After it’s fully charged, don’t keep charging it. Take it off the charger, inspect the battery before you put it in, and also store it in a place that’s not in your home,” he said.

He added that it’s important for people to take precautions with their rechargeable devices so they can enjoy them safely.

“Have fun with these toys, have fun with, you know, those things are lithium-ion batteries are great for those things, just take those safety tips,” he said.

Lamb recommends looking for lithium-ion batteries that have been lab-tested for safety.

