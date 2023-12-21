Bryan Fire Department cautions residents on fire risk of lithium ion batteries

Bryan Fire Department cautions residents on fire risk of lithium-ion batteries
Bryan Fire Department cautions residents on fire risk of lithium-ion batteries(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department is cautioning people on the fire risk hiding in common Christmas presents like electric scooters, cell phones, and hoverboards.

Lithium-ion batteries are different than your standard AA or AAA batteries, these are found in many rechargeable devices.

“Lithium-ion batteries are in everything these days, they’re very popular,” Bryan Fire Department public information officer Chris Lamb said.

These batteries pose a major fire and explosion risk. Lamb says lithium-ion battery fires are nearly impossible to put out.

“They burn at over 2,000 degrees. So it’s a very hot fire and because that’s a metal fire, it’s very, very difficult, if not impossible sometimes, to put out,” he said.

Some things can be done to minimize the chances of that happening, like knowing the signs that a lithium-ion battery is damaged. Once the insulation is compromised, the fire risk increases.

“Do you have any unusual odors that are coming out of the battery? Do you hear any hissing sounds? Do you see any discoloration of the battery? Is the battery swelling,” Lamb said.

Another risk comes from improperly charging or overcharging lithium-ion battery-powered devices. Lamb said those devices should be taken off of the charger once they’re completely charged, and to always use the charging cord a device comes with.

”After it’s fully charged, don’t keep charging it. Take it off the charger, inspect the battery before you put it in, and also store it in a place that’s not in your home,” he said.

He added that it’s important for people to take precautions with their rechargeable devices so they can enjoy them safely.

“Have fun with these toys, have fun with, you know, those things are lithium-ion batteries are great for those things, just take those safety tips,” he said.

Lamb recommends looking for lithium-ion batteries that have been lab-tested for safety.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
University Police evacuated the buildings and at 11:20 a.m., they deemed the scene safe.
All Clear: University police deem scene safe after Texas A&M receives ‘non-credible’ bomb threats
College Station Police Department
College Station reaches agreement to share information with family in police shooting lawsuit
Linda Rosier was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor crime. When she was released on Sunday at...
Bryan woman accused of breaking into cars right after she’s released from jail
Ashley McNabb reportedly pulled out in front of a deputy, the deputy slammed into her car, and...
Brazos County deputy injured in wreck, driver takes off running from crash scene

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update - December 20
Century Square parking garage is closed December 20th
Century Square parking garage closed for ‘major power washing’
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase
Woodhouse Spa - Holiday Gift Guide
Woodhouse Spa - Holiday Gift Guide