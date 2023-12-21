Bryan High’s Tyson Turner taking talents to Texas Tech

Bryan High's Tyson Turner signs his letter of intent to play for Texas Tech.
Bryan High's Tyson Turner signs his letter of intent to play for Texas Tech.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Tyson Turner is heading to Lubbock where he’ll play for both the Texas Tech football team and the track team.

Turner is a three year starter at wide receiver for the Vikings, but his senior season was cut short after a foot injury.

In the last two seasons, Turner had 63 catches for 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Turner is also a state qualifier and medalist in high jump.

He’s been accepted to the Texas Tech School of Business and is leaving in January.

