Bryan High’s Tyson Turner taking talents to Texas Tech

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Tyson Turner is heading to Lubbock where he’ll play for both the Texas Tech football team and the track team.

Turner is a three year starter at wide receiver for the Vikings, but his senior season was cut short after a foot injury.

In the last two seasons, Turner had 63 catches for 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Turner is also a state qualifier and medalist in high jump.

He’s been accepted to the Texas Tech School of Business and is leaving in January.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.