Bryan High’s Tyson Turner taking talents to Texas Tech
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High’s Tyson Turner is heading to Lubbock where he’ll play for both the Texas Tech football team and the track team.
Turner is a three year starter at wide receiver for the Vikings, but his senior season was cut short after a foot injury.
In the last two seasons, Turner had 63 catches for 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Turner is also a state qualifier and medalist in high jump.
He’s been accepted to the Texas Tech School of Business and is leaving in January.
