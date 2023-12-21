Celebrate 100 years with the American Heart Association at Heart Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get dressed up for a good cause and celebrate the centennial year of the American Heart Association.

The Heart Ball is the biggest fundraiser the American Heart Association does for the Brazos Valley each year.

The theme for this year’s heart ball is “Roaring 20s.”

There will be dinner, dancing, live entertainment, raffle and live and silent auctions.

Money raised at the Heart Ball will stay in the Brazos Valley.

Heart Ball is Feb 26 at Miramont Country Club starting at 6:30.

You can click here for more information about Heart Ball and to donate.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.