A Christmas message from the ranch

By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Christmas, Jerry Armstrong of the Diamond A Ranch, will do what he does every other day of the year: riding his horse, checking his herd, and being thankful for another day ranching in Texas.

“There’s just nothing better than being on the back of a horse, riding through your cattle, checking everything,” he says. “When the weather’s good, there are times when it’s not so pretty when it’s a little bit less than perfect, but on a day like today, there could not be anything better.”

This Christmas, to Armstrong, being with family and working his ranch are the best gifts of all.

“Christmas is Christmas here every day! We are thankful every day for what we have. Our Christmas is at noon when we get through with everything else on Christmas day. Everybody pitches in. The kids come home, and everybody gets up and pitches in to get everything done. To me, it’s more special than exchanging gifts.”

One wish Armstrong does long for: the longevity of agriculture, and a broader understanding of the industry.

“All the young people would have the opportunity to be able to come see firsthand what it’s like to live on a farm or a ranch. And, to be with nature every day, just enjoying the wondrous things that happen out here.”

With that, he extends a Christmas message to everyone:

“On behalf of agriculture, Diamond A, and everybody that’s involved with this operation, we sure wish everybody a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a safe travel!”

