College Station's Maiden set to become a Tiger at Memphis

College Station's Maiden set to become a Tiger
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Cougar Quarterback Arrington Maiden signed with the Memphis Tigers Wednesday afternoon.

He was a two year starter and in 2023 was voted the District 11-5A Division I Most Valuable Player after accounting for 37 touchdowns with 30 of those coming through the air.

Arrington picked the Tigers over North Texas and UTSA and plans on majoring in business.

