Do some last minute Christmas shopping at Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques is making it easy for shoppers to grab those last-minute gifts.

The store has items like jams and jellies to candles and even some stocking stuffers.

Chrissy Sayers from Bird’s Nest says the support they have received during the holiday season from shoppers has been overwhelming.

“Our community does such a good job of remembering downtown Bryan and thinking to shop local.”

Bird’s Nest is located in downtown Bryan at 117 N Main St.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.