Do some last minute Christmas shopping at Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bird’s Nest Gifts & Antiques is making it easy for shoppers to grab those last-minute gifts.

The store has items like jams and jellies to candles and even some stocking stuffers.

Chrissy Sayers from Bird’s Nest says the support they have received during the holiday season from shoppers has been overwhelming.

“Our community does such a good job of remembering downtown Bryan and thinking to shop local.”

Bird’s Nest is located in downtown Bryan at 117 N Main St.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
A police officer’s finger was broken while attempting to arrest Jose Ramirez during a traffic...
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger
The lineup has been announced for the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan in May.
Lineup announced for Bryan’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in May
Puppies were found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin
Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Do some last minute Christmas shopping at Bird’s Nest
A good batch of cookies for the holidays is a staple in a lot of households.
Making sugar cookies to leave out for Santa
Learn how to make the perfect holly, jolly cocktail
Learn how to make the perfect holly, jolly cocktail
Now, he’s teaching us how to cook the perfect starch for the dish.
How to make the perfectly paired dish with Red Board Tavern & Table