Evee puts up 28 in Rice's 82-56 win against Prairie View A&M
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee’s 28 points helped Rice defeat Prairie View A&M 82-56 on Wednesday night.
Evee added five rebounds for the Owls (6-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Anthony Selden added 11 points. Max Fiedler grabbed 14 rebounds to go with six points.
Javontae Hopkins led the Panthers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Kevin McGaskey and Nick Gazelas finished with 11 points apiece.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.