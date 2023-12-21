First Responder Salute: Correctional Officer Murlene Benson

This week’s First Responder Salute goes out to Correctional Officer Murlene Benson.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s First Responder Salute goes out to Correctional Officer Murlene Benson. She was part of the Ellis Unit for 21 years, before retiring in 2013.

Benson shortly after returned to The Texas Department of Criminal Justice to be the Ellis Unit’s Inside Yard Squad Officer.

She was recently recognized by the TDCJ and Chairman Eric Nichols for her dedication.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

