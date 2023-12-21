HEB Cooking Connection showcasing simple, easy-to-make holiday dish ideas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight of the holiday season is enjoying food with friends and family.

Whether you’re hosting or simply bringing a dish, there are several options you can keep in mind.

That’s why HEB Cooking Connection’s Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Thursday to share some quick and simple recipes. A majority of them can even be prepped beforehand.

The recipes are below.

Everything Bagel Appetizer Bites

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz.) package refrigerated crescent roll dough rounds, separated along perforations

32 beef little smokies cocktail franks, patted dry

1 large egg

2-3 tablespoons Adams Reserve Everything Bagel seasoning

Fischer & Weiser German Fig Mustard Dip, Sriracha Mustard Dip and Brat Haus Beer Mustard Dip

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Unroll each section of crescent roll dough into long strips. Cut each strip into four equal pieces. Wrap each strip around a cocktail frank, pressing to seal the edges. Place seam-side down on prepared baking sheet.

Beat egg, and brush over the top of each crescent/cocktail frank. Sprinkle liberally with everything bagel seasoning.

Bake 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm with assorted mustard dips.

Spinach Diamond Puffs

Ingredients:

1 pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped

1 T. onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

4 oz. Swiss cheese, shredded

1 pkg. frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 T. water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place drained spinach on paper towels and press to remove excess moisture. Place spinach, carrots, onion, garlic, mayonnaise and seasonings in a bowl. Add shredded cheese, mix well.

Lightly sprinkle cutting board with flour. Using floured roller, roll half of pastry into a 12-inch square. (Wrap remaining pastry in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.) Cut rolled pastry into 16 3-inch squares.

Place a tablespoon of spinach mixture in center of each square. Flatten slightly with back of spoon. Combine egg and water. Brush egg mixture over edges of each square.

For each appetizer, bring two opposite corners of each square up over filling, pinch together firmly and twist. Place on baking sheet. Brush appetizers with egg mixture.

Bake 17-18 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to serving platter. Repeat with remaining pastry and spinach mixture. Serve warm. Yields 32 appetizers.

Cook’s Tip: The spinach mixture can be made ahead of time and refrigerated, but assemble and bake the puffs just before serving.

Pomegranate and Cranberry Crostini

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh (or frozen) cranberries, washed

1 cup sugar

1 serrano pepper (more if you like spicy, less if not)

½ cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves

¾-1 cup pomegranate arils (reserve a few for garnish)

Finely chopped fresh basil, for garnish

1 good quality baguette, sliced about ¼ inch thick

½ cup Rustico Unfiltered extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1(8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

Directions:

Place the cranberries, sugar, and serrano peppers in a food processor

Pulse on and off several times until cranberries are coarsely chopped.

Add basil and pulse briefly so that basil bits are still visible.

Transfer to bowl and add pomegranate arils. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until ready to use.

For the crostini, preheat oven to 350˚F. Place baguette slices on prepared pans

Brush lightly with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 14-18 minutes or until golden.

To serve, whisk cream cheese until creamy. Spread about ½-1 tablespoon on each crostini. Top with a scoop of the relish and garnish with basil.

Caprese Skewers with Balsamic Pearls

Ingredients:

1 package assorted colored cherry tomatoes

1 tub bite-sized (ciliegene) fresh mozzarella balls

Fresh basil leaves

1 (2.82 oz.) jar Peninsola Black Pearls with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Salt and pepper to taste

6-inch skewers

Directions:

Thread the tomatoes, basil and mozzarella onto skewers, alternating colors and folding basil leaves to fit.

Arrange the skewers on a plate and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Drizzle the balsamic pearls over the skewers. Serve chilled.

