HEB Cooking Connection showcasing simple, easy-to-make holiday dish ideas
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight of the holiday season is enjoying food with friends and family.
Whether you’re hosting or simply bringing a dish, there are several options you can keep in mind.
That’s why HEB Cooking Connection’s Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Thursday to share some quick and simple recipes. A majority of them can even be prepped beforehand.
The recipes are below.
Everything Bagel Appetizer Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz.) package refrigerated crescent roll dough rounds, separated along perforations
- 32 beef little smokies cocktail franks, patted dry
- 1 large egg
- 2-3 tablespoons Adams Reserve Everything Bagel seasoning
- Fischer & Weiser German Fig Mustard Dip, Sriracha Mustard Dip and Brat Haus Beer Mustard Dip
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Unroll each section of crescent roll dough into long strips. Cut each strip into four equal pieces. Wrap each strip around a cocktail frank, pressing to seal the edges. Place seam-side down on prepared baking sheet.
- Beat egg, and brush over the top of each crescent/cocktail frank. Sprinkle liberally with everything bagel seasoning.
- Bake 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm with assorted mustard dips.
Spinach Diamond Puffs
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1/2 cup carrots, finely chopped
- 1 T. onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 4 oz. Swiss cheese, shredded
- 1 pkg. frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 T. water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place drained spinach on paper towels and press to remove excess moisture. Place spinach, carrots, onion, garlic, mayonnaise and seasonings in a bowl. Add shredded cheese, mix well.
- Lightly sprinkle cutting board with flour. Using floured roller, roll half of pastry into a 12-inch square. (Wrap remaining pastry in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.) Cut rolled pastry into 16 3-inch squares.
- Place a tablespoon of spinach mixture in center of each square. Flatten slightly with back of spoon. Combine egg and water. Brush egg mixture over edges of each square.
- For each appetizer, bring two opposite corners of each square up over filling, pinch together firmly and twist. Place on baking sheet. Brush appetizers with egg mixture.
- Bake 17-18 minutes or until golden brown. Remove to serving platter. Repeat with remaining pastry and spinach mixture. Serve warm. Yields 32 appetizers.
- Cook’s Tip: The spinach mixture can be made ahead of time and refrigerated, but assemble and bake the puffs just before serving.
Pomegranate and Cranberry Crostini
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh (or frozen) cranberries, washed
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 serrano pepper (more if you like spicy, less if not)
- ½ cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves
- ¾-1 cup pomegranate arils (reserve a few for garnish)
- Finely chopped fresh basil, for garnish
- 1 good quality baguette, sliced about ¼ inch thick
- ½ cup Rustico Unfiltered extra virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1(8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
Directions:
- Place the cranberries, sugar, and serrano peppers in a food processor
- Pulse on and off several times until cranberries are coarsely chopped.
- Add basil and pulse briefly so that basil bits are still visible.
- Transfer to bowl and add pomegranate arils. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until ready to use.
- For the crostini, preheat oven to 350˚F. Place baguette slices on prepared pans
- Brush lightly with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 14-18 minutes or until golden.
- To serve, whisk cream cheese until creamy. Spread about ½-1 tablespoon on each crostini. Top with a scoop of the relish and garnish with basil.
Caprese Skewers with Balsamic Pearls
Ingredients:
- 1 package assorted colored cherry tomatoes
- 1 tub bite-sized (ciliegene) fresh mozzarella balls
- Fresh basil leaves
- 1 (2.82 oz.) jar Peninsola Black Pearls with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 6-inch skewers
Directions:
- Thread the tomatoes, basil and mozzarella onto skewers, alternating colors and folding basil leaves to fit.
- Arrange the skewers on a plate and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Drizzle the balsamic pearls over the skewers. Serve chilled.
