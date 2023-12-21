BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville defensive back Isaiah Collins is also headed to Texas Tech as a safety. He was a two year letterman and two time all district selection. Collins will be an early enrollee at Tech and start his college career next month.

Huntsville, Bryan, and Franklin have players sign letters of intent

Bryan High will see a pair of players get an opportunity to continue their high school career. KBTX Classroom Champion Tyson Turner is Lubbock bound to play at Tech for Joey McGuire. He was a first team all district selection as a wide receiver.

Turner’s team-mate Nathan Murphy is headed to Wyoming. The defensive tackle had 11 quarterback hurries and was a 3 year varsity player.

Franklin safety Devyn Hidrogo is head to TCU to join their defensive backfield. He was a first team All District Selection. He also played receiver for Franklin as the Lions played for four state championships during his high school career winning two titles.

