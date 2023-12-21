Huntsville, Bryan, and Franklin have players sign letters of intent

(FOX Carolina)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville defensive back Isaiah Collins is also headed to Texas Tech as a safety. He was a two year letterman and two time all district selection. Collins will be an early enrollee at Tech and start his college career next month.

Bryan High will see a pair of players get an opportunity to continue their high school career. KBTX Classroom Champion Tyson Turner is Lubbock bound to play at Tech for Joey McGuire. He was a first team all district selection as a wide receiver.

Turner’s team-mate Nathan Murphy is headed to Wyoming. The defensive tackle had 11 quarterback hurries and was a 3 year varsity player.

Franklin safety Devyn Hidrogo is head to TCU to join their defensive backfield. He was a first team All District Selection. He also played receiver for Franklin as the Lions played for four state championships during his high school career winning two titles.

