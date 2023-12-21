Light up your holidays at Christmas at the Tree Farm

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The lights are shining bright in College Station at Christmas at the Tree Farm.

This is the fourth year the tree farm has been decorated with lights and is open seven days a week through the month of December.

Christmas at the Tree Farm Manager and Event Coordinator Felicia Sheffy says they added new decorations almost every day.

“It has grown immensely and honestly, everybody that comes back, they’re excited and they can’t wait to see what we’ve done next.”

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

The entire light display takes about 25 minutes to go through.

Guest can even see the lights on one of the hayrides.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Christmas at the Tree Farm is located at 20881 FM 2154 in College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
A police officer’s finger was broken while attempting to arrest Jose Ramirez during a traffic...
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger
Puppies were found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin
Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway
The lineup has been announced for the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan in May.
Lineup announced for Bryan’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in May
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

Latest News

Voices For Childen gearing up for Magical Moments Gala
Voices For Childen gearing up for Magical Moments Gala
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Making sugar cookies to leave out for Santa
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Making sugar cookies to leave out for Santa
Get dressed up for a good cause and celebrate the centennial year of the American Heart...
Celebrate 100 years with the American Heart Association at Heart Ball