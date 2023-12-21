Light up your holidays at Christmas at the Tree Farm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The lights are shining bright in College Station at Christmas at the Tree Farm.

This is the fourth year the tree farm has been decorated with lights and is open seven days a week through the month of December.

Christmas at the Tree Farm Manager and Event Coordinator Felicia Sheffy says they added new decorations almost every day.

“It has grown immensely and honestly, everybody that comes back, they’re excited and they can’t wait to see what we’ve done next.”

The entire light display takes about 25 minutes to go through.

Guest can even see the lights on one of the hayrides.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

Christmas at the Tree Farm is located at 20881 FM 2154 in College Station.

