Navasota road closed after early Thursday morning crash

Washington Avenue East is closed and is detouring at Foster Street until a new power pole can...
Washington Avenue East is closed and is detouring at Foster Street until a new power pole can be put up.(KBTX News)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is sharing a traffic alert after an early morning crash downed a power pole.

Thursday morning a vehicle collided with a power pole on Washington Avenue close to 2nd Street.

Washington Avenue East is closed and is detouring at Foster Street until a new power pole can be put up. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’s an impending acquisition of the local BigShots location by its former competitor TopGolf.
Bryan City Council to meet Thursday to discuss impending acquisition of BigShots by TopGolf
A police officer’s finger was broken while attempting to arrest Jose Ramirez during a traffic...
Bryan man sentenced to 18 years in prison for breaking officer’s finger
Puppies were found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin
Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway
The lineup has been announced for the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan in May.
Lineup announced for Bryan’s Big Barn Dance Music Festival in May
The vehicle was left running and unlocked outside a home on Weaver Street, said police.
Bryan police nab two teens following stolen car chase

Latest News

Damaged gas line causes road closure in Bryan
HEB Cooking Connection’s Lisa Fritz joined BVTM Thursday to share some quick and simple recipes.
HEB Cooking Connection showcasing simple, easy-to-make holiday dish ideas
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
HEB Cooking Connection: Caprese Skewers with Balsamic Pearls
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
HEB Cooking Connection: Pomegranate and Cranberry Crostini