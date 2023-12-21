Navasota road closed after early Thursday morning crash

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Navasota is sharing a traffic alert after an early morning crash downed a power pole.

Thursday morning a vehicle collided with a power pole on Washington Avenue close to 2nd Street.

Washington Avenue East is closed and is detouring at Foster Street until a new power pole can be put up. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.