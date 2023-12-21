Police looking for person of interest in thefts at hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement authorities are on the lookout for a person of interest who may have information linked to a series of thefts at a College Station hospital.

The thefts occurred this month at Baylor Scott & White in College Station and several sources tell KBTX that personal items belonging to employees were taken. We’re told credit and debit cards taken were later used at several area businesses including grocery stores and cell phone stores.

On December 13, the hospital issued a public safety bulletin to employees with images of a person who may be linked to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the hospital’s public safety department at 254-724-2344 or College Station Police at 979-764-3600.

