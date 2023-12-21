Puppies in quarantine after being abandoned on Robertson County highway

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Puppies found on the side of Highway 46 in Franklin are fighting to survive.

Their journey has spanned from the side of the road-- to a rescue family-- and now they’re in quarantine.

A woman found three puppies on Monday in rough shape. One of them died and two of them were injured with road rash.

The woman took the puppies to her sister, Ashley Mushinski, in hopes the puppies may have found their new home. However, once in the Mushinski family’s care, the family realized something was wrong when the puppies would not stop vomiting.

Wednesday morning, the family took the puppies to the vet where the puppies were diagnosed with parvo. Ashley decided to turn the puppies over “Urgent Animals of Hearne” rescue group which has been taking care of them ever since.

”It does break my heart that somebody left them on the side of the road to fend for themselves, it’s just not fair for them, they don’t know what’s going on and they can’t do that,” said Ashley Mushinski.

“We’re pretty sad, we washed them, we tried to take all of the tics out of them but we just can’t really do anything,” said one of Ashley’s daughters.

“We did our best to take care of them and I’m glad we caught it early,” said Ashley’s other daughter.

The organizers of “Urgent Animals of Hearne” said the puppies are currently in quarantine and it could take months for them to heal.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise enough funds to treat the puppies.

“We are just trying to raise money because they said it could be around $1500 per dog and it could take 6-8 months to cure them. So our goal is to raise about $5,000, if not more, or just any kind of food donations, or bed donations, or anything to help the rescue to save that money to get the dogs taken care of,” said Ashley Mushinski.

If you would like to help, call 979 279 9201 or click here.

